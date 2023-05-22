The National President of the Nigerian Union of Mines Workers, President Comrade Hamza Muhammed has warned members of the union not to be involved in any illegal mining in Kogi state.

He gave the warning during the inauguration of the Heavy Equipment Operators Section (HEOPS) in Lokoja.

According to him, illegal mining is killing the country’s economy stressing that any members involved will face the law.

He urged them to always follow due process in their activities and avoid tarnishing the image of the union as he commended the newly inaugurated Heavy Equipment Operators Section (HEOPS)

Meanwhile, the newly elected National Co-ordinator of the union, Dr Christ Jimmy in his acceptance speech said the heavy equipment operators section of Nigeria Union of mines workers has proposed to fight to secure the fundamental rights of all operators in Nigeria through their dedicated commitment to their joint agreement.

“The journey so far has been swift and rugged for the operator workman in Nigeria, operators work like Elephant and eat like ant

“It’s only in Nigeria that we have foreigners coming to Nigeria and exploiting Nigerians mostly operators, but with the inauguration of the Heavy Equipment Operators section of Nigeria Union of Mineworkers, I am glad to announce to you that it’s freedom time for operators.

“With a heart full of joy, I want to start by appreciating God almighty, the entire members of the National Administrative Council (NAC), all members of the National Executive Council (NEC), and the entire members of Nigeria Union of mine workers including myself.

“Our mode of operation includes Collective Bargaining, Industrial actions and Union Seal. Un-behalf of all operators present here as jointly agreed and all operators in Nigeria, we accept this inauguration to become one body in Nigeria so as to uplift the operator workman from a poor living.

Those inaugurated include Dr Christ Jimmy as National Co-ordinator, Comrade Ishiaka Igono as National Industrial Relations Official (IRO) and Comrade Lawal Ibrahim as National Publicity Secretary.

Others are Engr. James Danjuma as National General Secretary and Comrade Bala Muhammed as National Financial Secretary.





