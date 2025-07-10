Kogi doctors cry out over poor remuneration, lack of promotions

Doctors employed in the Kogi State Civil Service have raised concerns over poor working conditions and the welfare of medical personnel in the state.

They decried the lack of cash-backing for previous promotions, which has left many members stagnating on the same salary scale for over eight years.

The concerns were expressed in a joint statement on Thursday in Lokoja by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and the National Association of General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP).

The statement was jointly signed by Dr. Olukoya Taiwo, NAGGMDP Chairman; Dr. David Omeiza, ARD President, Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH); and Dr. Aikoye Daniel, ARD President of PAAUTH.

The associations commended Governor Ahmed Ododo for his unwavering efforts in repositioning the health sector, especially in areas such as infrastructure and the health insurance scheme, which has benefitted the masses.

They, however, noted that the welfare of doctors must be prioritised to achieve improved health indicators.

“Better health indicators can be achieved if the welfare of our members is adequately addressed.

“This will help make the state a destination for health tourism,” the associations stated.

According to the associations, doctors in Kogi State face several challenges, including the partial implementation of the 2024 CONMESS, lack of cash-backing for previous promotions, and absence of annual salary increments.

They stressed that despite the government’s blanket approval of CONMESS 2024 in November last year, full (100%) implementation remains elusive.

The groups also lamented a significant decrease in the number of doctors actively practising in the state due to poor remuneration.

They urged Governor Ododo to intervene and address these issues, which they believe will improve the welfare of doctors and attract more medical professionals to the state.

“We believe the chief servant of Kogi State, who is also a welfare-oriented governor, will give the necessary attention to these outcries,” the associations stated.

The unions acknowledged that the Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme and other government initiatives have led to an influx of patients to hospitals.

However, they noted that these programmes will not yield optimal results without addressing the challenges faced by medical personnel.

The associations, therefore, appealed to the governor to look into these issues and address them promptly to improve the healthcare sector in Kogi State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE