Kogi CP presents over N13m cheques to families of fallen heroes

In line with IGP’s welfare scheme, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye on Monday, presented cheques worth over thirteen million to seven families of seven Police officers who died in active service.

The presentation was done in commemoration of the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, to ensure that families of fallen officers are not forgotten, but duly supported through structured welfare initiatives.

The disbursed cheques were under the Group Life Assurance Scheme and the IGP Family Welfare Scheme to the seven beneficiary families.

While addressing the beneficiaries, CP Dantawaye emphasized that the welfare of officers and their families remains a top priority under the leadership of the IGP.

Stressing that the Nigeria Police Force under the current administration is committed to ensuring that families of our gallant officers who died in the line of duty are not left behind. Noting that it is a mark of honor for their sacrifices and reassurances that the Force stands by its own.

The CP urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the support provided and reiterated the Command’s dedication to upholding the values of sacrifice, service, and welfare in all operations.

In a swift reaction to the gesture, one of the beneficiaries thanked the IGP for remembering the families of the deceased Police officers who laid down their lives for the peace of this nation.

They assured the CP of making judicious use of the gestures for the benefit of their families.