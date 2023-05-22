The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Yusuf, has debunked a statement credited to him that, the afro singer Seun Kuti’s body could have ended up in the lagoon for assaulting a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge.

Recall Seun Kuti was arrested and detained after he was captured slapping a uniformed police officer in a viral video.

The spokesperson of Kogi State Police Command, SP William Ayah in a statement issued on Monday said the commissioner never at any time issued such comment.

The statement read as follows, “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Akeem Yusuf has been drawn to the news making the rounds on social media credited to his personality on the alleged assault on Police Officer by Seun Kuti “Thank God seun Kuti’s body didn’t end up in the Lagoon”

“The statement is fake and misleading with aim to tarnish the image and reputation of CP Akeem Yusuf. It is incumbent to let the public know that the Facebook account has been hacked since September 2022 and he has several times warned people to disregard any message from that account. This is the handwork of mischievous people who are bent on giving the Police a bad name.

“The general public is enjoined to discountenance such misleading information which does not in any way portray the true identity of the personality of the Commissioner of Police, Kogi.”

