The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, has charged newly promoted officers of the Nigeria Police Force to justify their elevation by demonstrating professionalism, discipline, sound judgment and respect for human rights.

Kankarofi gave the charge at the decoration ceremony for newly promoted officers of the Kogi State Police Command, describing their promotion as both a recognition of their past contributions and a call to greater responsibility.

The Commissioner said promotion in the Police Force was not merely about a change in rank or the addition of insignia to an officer’s uniform, but also came with increased responsibilities and higher expectations.

He urged the promoted officers to lead by example, mentor junior personnel, uphold discipline and contribute meaningfully to the operational effectiveness of the Command.

According to him, true leadership in the Police Force is demonstrated through an officer’s conduct, decisions, fairness and positive influence on personnel under his or her command.

Kankarofi also stressed the importance of professionalism, accountability and respect for human rights, noting that public confidence in the Police was built through officers’ daily interactions with members of the public.

He urged the newly promoted officers to use their experience and authority to strengthen police-community relations, build public trust and provide effective security services to the people of Kogi State.

The Commissioner congratulated the beneficiaries and commended them for their dedication and contributions to the Nigeria Police Force.

He expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for what he described as his purposeful leadership and commitment to the welfare, professional development and career progression of police officers.

He also commended the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for his continued support for security agencies and efforts to strengthen the operational capacity of the Police Command in the state.

Kankarofi noted that some of the promoted officers could be affected by new postings and redeployments to other commands or formations, urging them to embrace such changes as part of the demands and opportunities of police service.

He appreciated officers who would be leaving the Kogi Command for their contributions to the state’s security objectives, assuring them that they remained part of the larger Nigeria Police family.

The CP equally acknowledged the sacrifices and support of the families of the promoted officers, saying their patience and encouragement had contributed to the achievements being celebrated.

He encouraged officers who were not included in the promotion exercise not to be discouraged, but to remain diligent, disciplined and committed to their duties.

Kankarofi further called on all officers of the Command to remain proactive and responsive in the discharge of their responsibilities, particularly in protecting lives and property, preventing crime and maintaining public order.

He said sustained security in Kogi required teamwork and a collective commitment to the standards and values of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commissioner concluded by congratulating the newly promoted officers and urging them to regard their elevation as the beginning of greater achievements and renewed commitment to exemplary service.