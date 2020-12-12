Kogi council polls: Big mockery to Nigeria nascent democracy ― Kogi PDP

The Kogi People’s Democratic Party has faulted the ongoing council polls across the 21 Local Government election of the state describing it as a big mockery to the nations nascent democracy.

The local government council election was conducted on Saturday in all the 21 local government councils in the state.

Although the election was peaceful, but there were low turnouts by voters across the state.

When Tribune Online visited some places in the state, only few people came out to cast votes for the candidate, while others stay away.

However, state Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Bode Ogunmola in a statement on Saturday, described the entire process as a scam.

He said the state government should have opened up to the entire Kogites that they were not ready to conduct any council election rather than wasting the precious time of electorates who are willing to express their anger through the ballot on the maladministration of the present All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last five years.

Ogunmola noted that the feelers he is getting across the state polling booths showed that there was no election conducted anywhere in the state.

The Party spokesperson alleged that some thugs loyal to the ruling party, invaded the headquarter of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) on Friday night, to snatch ballot boxes into an unknown destination.

He said the ruling party would have tasted a sweeping defeat, if they where willing to conduct a credible, free and fair election, as their five years in power has been greeted with poverty, unemployment, hunger and shrinking economy.

His words: “There is no election any where in Kogi State. I am at 002 Open space voting unit in Ogori, This is 9.30am and there is no sign of any voting any where. Reports reaching me from across the state is the same. This is a big disgrace to our state again under the APC-led government.”

