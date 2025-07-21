Kogi community calls for rehabilitation of road, improved security

The National President of Bunu Development Association (BDA), Pastor Kolawole Johnson, has called for the rehabilitation of Edumo-Kabba-Oke-Offin-Olle road and improved security of lives and property of people of the district in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He made the appeal during the celebration of the oldest Traditional Ruler in Nigeria, the Olubunu of Bunu land, Oba Joseph Ikusemoro, on his 100th birthday and 64th Anniversary on the throne.

This is as the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo says his administration will fix the Edumo-Okeoffin-Ayede-Olle_Iluke road, road as promised during his electioneering campaign.

The Governor commended the people of Bunu land for their endurance and perseverance in the past, saying their suffering on the road will soon become a thing of the past.

According to him, his administration in partnership with Security Agents is not resting to ensure that the people sleep with their two eyes closed.

Governor Ododo described the Bunu Paramount Ruler as a beacon of hope, whose reign has witnessed peace, progress and development.

He congratulated Oba Ikusemoro on the occasion of his one hundred years birthday and sixty-fourth Anniversary, describing as a rare gem and upright leader.

While speaking, Pastor Johnson pointed out that most roads in Bunu land are currently in a deplorable condition, hence criminals are taking advantage to perform their evil act.

In his words, “Your Excellency, Like Oliver Twist Bunu people will continue to ask more from your government in the area of security for the protection of lives and properties in the district. Another paramount request is the reconstruction of Edumo-Okeoffin-Ayede-Olle_Iluke road.

According to him, the Igbo-Odogbo-Iluke and Ihale-Taki roads are presently a death trap and impassable by vehicles, especially during this rainy season, calling for urgent attention to be given to it.

“Your excellency, it is very disheartening to mention to you that Ihale-Taki road is not motorable every rainy season, which has limited and deprived the resident from transporting their farm produce to the market. The height of the matter is that ceremonies are being put to hold during the rainy season due to the condition of the road.

“We would be happy if you can give an express directive to Kabba/Bunu Local Government to commence immediate grading of Aiyegunle Ighun-Aduratedo Ape-Igori-Aherin-Eshi road as well as Ofere–Ihale-Taki road and Edumo-Okebukun-Okeoffin bypass road.

The BDA President added that “Bunu people appeal to Your Excellency to kindly use your good office to appeal and mount more pressure on the Federal Government for the completion of Suku-Akutupa-Ike-Abuji road.

On his part, the Secretary of Bunu Traditional Council, Oba Sunday Modamori told the gathering that there’s a need for the government to declare a State of emergency on the condition of roads in the District.

Oba Modamori, who is the Obadofin of Ayegunle-Igun Bunu, said the entire Bunu Kingdom has confidence in Gov. Ododo that he will fulfil his campaign promise of fixing the road.

While applauding the current onslaught against criminals that have been kidnapping innocent law-abiding citizens from their homes, the Traditional Ruler called for the sustainability of the drive.

The dignitaries include; Kogi State Governor, Alhaji. Ahmed Ododo, represented by his Deputy, Elder Joel Salifu Oyibo, Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs. Folashade Ayoade, member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, Arc. Salman Idris, members of Kogi State House of Assembly, Commissioners, Traditional Rulers as well as sons and daughters of Bunu land.

