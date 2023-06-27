Residents of NASFAT Community, Felele phase II, Lokoja have appealed to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to provide them with a transformer.

The appeal was contained in a Save Our Soul (SOS) letter addressed to the Management of the Lokoja office of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) by NASFAT Community Chairman, Hon Sani Ibrahim and Chairman, Committee on Electricity, Raji Omuya and made available to the press in Lokoja.

The group, under the aegis of NASFAT Community Development Association (CDA), Felele phase II, said the appeal was aimed at drawing the attention of the relevant authorities to the current plight of Felele residents.

According to the SOS letter, the faulty transformer has resulted in about two months of power outages which have paralysed economic activities in the area.

The group also used the medium to appreciate Governor Yahaya Bello for his administration’s rural intervention programmes geared towards improving the standard of living of people of the state. Even as they have appealed to the governor to come to their aid in addressing the power failure in the neighbourhood.

