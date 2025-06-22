Kogi commissioner, Fanwo, conferred with Aare Afimogboye of Ekirin-Adde 

The Olu Adde, the paramount ruler of Ekinrin-Adde HRM Olu Anthony Bamigbaiye Idowu has conferred a chieftaincy title on the Kogi State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo as the Aare Afimogboye of Ekinrin-Adde in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

The Monarch while speaking said he gave the chieftaincy title to the commissioner because of his conduct, professionalism and his love and kindness to the people of Ekinrin-Adde community.

He posited that such person who have those qualities need to be appreciated by his people.

He commended the Kogi state Governor, Ahmed Ododo for appointing Hon. Fanwo in his Cabinet.

In an appreciation message to the people of Ekinrin Adde, Hon. Fanwo noted that, it is an honor that he will never take for granted, describing Ekinrin Adde as an example for many communities in Okun land for their organizational acumen and community development efforts.

“The community is not only blessed with great people and rich culture, they have been able to organize all of these to position their community for greatness.

“I will always continue to contribute my quota to the community. I also thank the Kabiyesi for the kind words during the program.

“I appreciate all my leaders who turned up to celebrate with me. Hon. Moses Sunday David Alumo, Hon. Sogo Williams and Mr Oladele among others.

“I also thank all the KFF Family Members and leadership and the KFF G6 for storming Ekinrin Adde to make a clear statement that we are indeed, a united family. I am deeply grateful.

“Mopamuro, Amuro and Takete Ide all turned up. I am grateful. As I always say, the people around me remain my strength.

“Let me thank the Omoniwa family specially, especially Mrs Queen Omoniwa. We will continue to take tubers of yam to Ekinrin Adde as we have a rich history of many marriages. My brother, Olatunji Dambola also married from there. Ekinrin Adde is such a beautiful community.

“I thank all the Government officials at the State and Local Government that came to celebrate with us. May God also continue to bless you.

Hon. Fanwo donated the sum of N1 Million naira to the communitie’s appeal fund.

