The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, has described the trending video about the party’s governorship candidate in the November 11 election, Alhaji Usman Ododo, as misleading.

In a statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Ododo is a humble and brilliant technocrat.

He released the full version of the trend which was recorded during Ododo’s visit to Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi.

“I have seen the video that some people are desperately spreading to disparage the person of the clear leader in the November 11 Governorship race, Ododo Ahmed Usman.

“The video was cut to serve the selfish and misleading aim of the spreaders.

“‘I am the richest aspirant and when I become Governor, I will be the richest Governor. I said that because of the people who I have behind me who will guide me to do well. I have His Excellency, I have Hon. James Faleke, I have Prince Philip Orebiyi, I have Hon Alfred Bello, I have Hon. Delex and many others.

“Above was his statement. We will do an issue-based campaign and that wouldn’t exclude asking the desperate opponents the right questions they may not like to share with the public.”

The commissioner noted that Ododo is a cool-headed technocrat who will take forward from the enviable point Governor Yahaya Bello will be handing over to him.

“We are working hard now and consulting the people of Kogi State. They are preoccupied with circulating ‘mischievously cut’ videos.

“When we win in November, they will come to cry rigging. We are ready,” Fanwo said.

