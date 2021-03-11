Kogi commission to hold public hearing on human rights violations

The Human Rights Special Intervention Group (HRSIG) committee constituted by the Kogi State Government through the office of the Public Defender and Citizens Rights Commission (PDCRC), said it had concluded plans to hold a public hearing on petitions received on all human rights violations in the state.

A statement by the Director-General of PDCRC, Barr. Abdullahi Zakari, on Thursday in Lokoja, stated that the public hearing was scheduled to hold on March 16, 2021, at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Secretariat, Lokoja.

Zakari urged all petitioners to attend the public hearing and explain their petitions, adding that all critical stakeholders in the criminal justice sector are also invited.

”The State Government through the office of the Public Defender and Citizens Rights Commission (PDCRC), constituted Human Rights Special Intervention Group (HRSIG), to receive and rapidly resolve complaints of brutalities by law enforcement officials, such as SARS, police and others.

”Complaints of illegal arrest, wrongful detention as well as acts amounting to violation or infringement of human rights of residents of Kogi State should be reported to the committee.

”The Committee received some complaints and open to more complaints from residents of the State and the general public with such complaints.

”There is the need to speak out generally on all human rights violations in the state. At the PDCRC, promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights of residents of Kogi State is a key responsibility.

”The Public Hearing has been scheduled to hold on the 16th March 2021 at NBA Secretariat Lokoja at 9.30 am.

”All petitioners are requested to attend the public hearing and explain their petition.

”All critical stakeholders in the criminal justice sector are also invited,” Zakari said.

