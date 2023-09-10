Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede, over the weekend graduated 1,069 students.

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello who grace the 6th combined Convocation Ceremony of the institution said that his administration will continue to prioritise education development.

He noted that education is a significant asset for nation-building and pledged his administration’s commitment to continue to prioritise its development in the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the sustenance of its stance on prioritizing educational development in the state in view of its crucial role in nation-building.

Bello commended the management of the institution for the remarkable progress and visible improvements in the school as he recalled the challenging conditions the institution faced operating from a bungalow at the time he assumed office in 2015.

Bello congratulated the 1,069 graduating students of the institution and urged them to focus on acquiring practical skills and not to solely rely on academic qualifications.

Earlier, the Provost of the college, Mrs Hannah Abraham, credited the governor for the improved rating of the institution and successes recorded, including attained academic excellence.

The Provost highlighted the institution’s achievements to include high academic excellence, physical infrastructure development, staff training and improved welfare among others.

She noted that these would not have been possible without the state government’s substantial investments in the College under the leadership of Governor Bello.

Abraham noted that all the courses being run by the institution had received full accreditation, making Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery in Obangede a sought-after nursing school in Nigeria.

She further noted that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted approval for the college to offer the Higher National Diploma (HND) program in Nursing, adding that the course was already underway.





The Provost said that to ensure that only qualified and quality students are admitted, the admission process has always been through the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Abraham commended Governor Bello for his “substantial investments” in the education sector, spanning from primary to tertiary levels.

