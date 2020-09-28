Kogi CJ promises quick dispensation of court cases

THE Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi has promised quick dispensation of court cases in the state.

Speaking in Lokoja, on Monday, at a special court sitting marking the commencement of the Kogi State Judiciary legal year, Justice Olusiyi said under his leadership, there will be speedy, efficient and effective administration of justice.

Olusiyi said the judiciary will introduce fast-tracking mechanisms to ensure that cases are not delayed in court.

According to him, there would be decongestion of the state correctional centres and efforts will be geared towards the automation of court processes for quick, efficient and effective justice delivery.

Giving a panoramic review of the 2019/2020 legal year, Justice Olusiyi noted that judicial activities were drastically slowed down, by the global pandemic COVID-19.

This he said the court had to dispose of a good number of the cases filed during the period of the lock-down.

He explained further that in the probate registry, 672 application for letters of administration was filed, out of which 523 have been granted.

“Justice delayed may sometimes, be justice denied, realizing also that justice rushed may also result in justice crushed. We will strive always to strike a balance between these two possibilities.

” Our courts will henceforth be cast in the mould of fast-track courts, focusing on dispensing quick justice, in all cases, especially in criminal cases. Not only should the beginning of a case be known, but the end of it should also be known.

“The right to a speedy trial is the essence of justice. In the new legal year, we shall, by the grace of God, make our courts to accelerate the delivery of justice and reduce pendency of cases in court.

” The idea of filing these cases in court without knowing when they will be concluded will soon be consigned to the dust bin history in the Kogi State Judiciary.

“Realizing as we do, that not all the cases that come to court should have ended up in court in the first place, we shall set the necessary machines in motion to establish the multi-door courthouse to route incoming court cases to the most appropriate methods of dispute resolution, in order to save time and money for both the courts and the participants or litigant’s” he added.

The Acting CJ, however, thanked the Governor of Kogi State for his very supportive role to the judiciary assuring that he is committed to providing an enabling environment for it to function optimally and effectively.

In his address, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward David Onoja described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Bello said tyranny can only thrive in a society where lawyers and judges are intimidated.

He maintained that the year 2020 has been the most unusual year which has pushed the state into one challenge to another.

His words “For Kogi state, we have to deal with one loses to another. The shocking demise of former Kogi State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah, CON, and President of the Kogi State Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Tom Shaibu Yakubu with one week remains a great loss to their families and the people of Kogi State.

“Just this last week, Kogi state recorded loss of lives. We are working as a government that such casualties will not repeat itself again in our dare state.

He said his government will continue to follow due process and won’t interfere in the administration of other arms of government.

Meanwhile, Mr Debo Adeyemi, first Vice President, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, in his remarks called on the government to respect the rule of law and enforce full autonomy of the Judiciary.

He said the president of NBA is committed to ensuring that the bar works effectively for its members assuring that the interface of the president among aggrieved member would soon yield result.

Earlier, the Kogi State Attorney General, Mohammed Ibrahim, SAN, called on judges to administer justice in the fear of God.

Our correspondent reports that the new legal year of Kogi State Judiciary had in attendance Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole, current Judges of the High Court of Justice, Hon. Kadis of the Sharia Course of Appeal, and Hon. Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal amongst others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE