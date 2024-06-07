The Chief Judge of the Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi, has inaugurated appeal panels to sit over appeals emanating from cases already determined by the lower courts in the state.

The session that had been earlier scheduled to commence last Monday, 3rd June 2024, was delayed till 5th June 2024, due to the nationwide industrial action embarked upon by the Organised Labour.

It however commenced immediately after its inauguration by the Chief Judge at the judiciary headquarters in Lokoja with Judges and members of the Bar in attendance.

During the inauguration, Justice Majebi assured lawyers that the State Judiciary was ready to continue serving the state diligently through the prompt and timely determination of cases.

He however warned lawyers not to seek frivolous adjournments during the appeal sessions, saying that the panels would not grant such in order to ensure speedy disposal of cases before them within their limited time.

The Chief Judge, who expressed gratitude to God for enabling the sustenance of the quarterly sitting of the Appeal Sessions of the High Court of Justice since coming on board in 2022, also thanked His Excellency, the Governor of the State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Attorney-General of the state, members of the Kogi State Council of Judges, Magistrates and Area Court Judges for making the consistency possible.

He added that the Bar’s cooperation too made it impossible to record a backlog of cases in the state and commended its members, adding that it was indicative that these combined efforts have made it possible for appeals to be heard seamlessly.

Hinting at the recent appointment of new Judges for the state, the Chief Judge frowned at the array of petitions filed by lawyers from the state over the process of the appointment after disclosing that the session was an avenue to inform the Bar of Judiciary’s improvements.

“The essence of this inaugural sitting is to enable me give the report of our progress to the Bar. In recent times, we have witnessed the following progress/developments: The commencement of renovation of our courts by the state government has begun with the CJ’s complex which comprises the courtroom, office, Chambers and Conference Hall.

“Our other report is the recent appointment of ten (10) Judicial Officers who are waiting to be sworn in by His Excellency soon. In the course of the process of the appointment, petitions were written against our Judicial Service Commission chaired by my humble self. Defamatory words were recklessly used against my person and integrity and litigation to even stop the process that failed were among the steps unscrupulously taken to truncate the process.

“I decided to keep mute to all the allegations as they were unfounded, mischievous and self-seeking. They require no response else I would be placing something on nothing. Every minute of my life is so precious to be wasted on nonexistent facts. Please may I appeal to our esteemed members of the Bar with Human Rights Activists and others to endeavour to verify their facts before going to the press to enhance the integrity of their views/submissions on any issue? My doors are always open for verification at any time.”

He stated that he would be looking forward to periodical interactions between the Bench, the Bar and other stakeholders in the administration of the justice sector for knowledge sharing. This, he said, would help the dispensation of justice in the state while asking lawyers to be aware that their cases could be assigned to Judges in any jurisdiction of the state.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Bar, Barr. John Ajewole, one of the old lawyers in the state, spoke extensively on how the regular appeal sessions have been helpful and appreciated the inauguration despite the anxiety created by the NLC strike.

He commended the speed with which the State Judiciary currently dispenses justice and pleaded that renovation carried out in the Chief Judge’s court be replicated across Courts in the state.

A plea which the Chief Judge took note of and reiterated that the Judiciary was devoted to making the courts conducive to all users while also stating that the Governor of the state has assured of renovating and furnishing the courts in the state.

The appeal session, which is the second for the year 2024 and has six panels meant to take appeals across the state, commenced their sittings immediately after the inauguration.

Lokoja, the State capital, has two panels headed by Justice Abdul Awulu and Justice Angelina Salihu respectively. That of Okene is headed by Justice Estu Umar while Justice Folajobi Ajayi heads that of Ankpa. The panel for Idah is headed by Justice Salisu Umar as Justice Moses Gwatana heads that of Anyigba.

