Kogi CJ charges newly appointed judges on corruption

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Henry Olusiyi, has cautioned the four newly appointed judges in the state against using their positions to intimidate the citizens, urged them to use it for quick dispensation of Justice.

The four judges are Justice Bamidele Rotimi, Justice Aishat Mohammed both for High Court while Justice Jibril Anaja and Justice Levi Nda Animuku are appointed as Judges of Customary Court of Appeal.

Speaking during a special session held in their honour at the premises of the High Court, on Monday, in Lokoja, the Chief said the newly appointed judges have been screened and their names processed at the National Judicial Council (NJC) before it was given approval by the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

He charged them to consider the appointment as a call to duty by making use of the positions to better the lives of the citizens through the quick dispensation of Justice at all time.

“This assignment is a calling that requires so many sacrifices before you can effectively do your work diligently. Uphold integrity, honesty and fairness, and do your work without fear or favour.

“No doubt the work ahead of you is tasking and stressful. I am urging all of you not to allow yourselves to be weighed down by stress that will affect your productivity. Do your utmost best in the interest of humanity, the state and the nation at large,” he advised.

Earlier, the Attorney General and the Commissioner for Justice, Kogi State Ibrahim Mohammed (SAN), in his good message charged the new judges to continue the good work that earned them the exhausting positions.

“You should be diligent in dealing with cases and uphold the tenant of the quick dispensation of Justice,” he said

While urging the judiciary to do more in the administration of Justice, the Attorney General, assured that the State Government would do all within its resources available at its disposal to support the judiciary.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE