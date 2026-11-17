The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Joe Majebi, has urged newly appointed Notary Public, Mallam Yusuf Muhammad Jamiu, to uphold integrity, professionalism and ethical standards in the discharge of his duties.

Justice Majebi gave the charge in Lokoja while administering the oath of office on Jamiu following his appointment as a Notary Public by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON.

The Chief Judge described the appointment as a rare honour reserved for lawyers whose professional competence, character and integrity are beyond question.

He urged Jamiu to remain truthful, fair and upright in his dealings, noting that the position carries responsibilities beyond ordinary legal practice.

According to him, Notaries Public are officers of the Supreme Court and are expected to protect the integrity and reputation of the judiciary through their conduct.

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Justice Majebi said he recommended Jamiu for the appointment because of his confidence in the lawyer’s character, honesty and professional record.

He described the new Notary Public as a lawyer known for his integrity and uprightness, adding that Jamiu was widely regarded as honest and God-fearing.

The Chief Judge also disclosed that 11 other applications for appointment as Notaries Public had been recommended to the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that the applicants would soon receive their appointment letters, saying the development reflected the professional standing of lawyers practising in Kogi State.

Justice Majebi urged Jamiu to remain mindful of the confidence reposed in him by the judiciary and society, warning that any violation of the rules governing the office would attract appropriate sanctions.

He stressed that a Notary Public found wanting could have his appointment withdrawn or be removed from office in accordance with the law.

The Chief Judge further advised Jamiu to uphold the principles of truth, justice and fairness, noting that his conduct would attract scrutiny because of the sensitive nature of his responsibilities.

He prayed for continued success for lawyers in Kogi State and expressed hope that more members of the legal profession would qualify for appointment as Notaries Public.

Jamiu was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2016. He is also a Chartered Mediator and Conciliator and practises law in Lokoja, Kogi State.

He has a background in both Islamic and Western education, which he combines with his legal practice and professional engagements.