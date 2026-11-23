Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has donated a patrol van and two heavy-duty computers to the Ihima Police Station in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State to strengthen security operations and improve police response to emergencies.

The intervention, according to a statement issued to journalists on Sunday in Abuja, is aimed at enhancing police mobility, improving administrative efficiency, and supporting security operations across the constituency.

The additional patrol vehicle is expected to improve the movement of police personnel, particularly in rural communities where difficult terrain and long distances can pose challenges to security patrols and emergency response.

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With the vehicle, officers at the station are expected to cover more communities, respond more promptly to distress calls, and strengthen their presence within their areas of responsibility.

The two computers provided by the senator are also expected to improve administrative operations, including record-keeping, complaint documentation, crime reporting, digital case management and information retrieval for investigations.

Speaking on the intervention, Akpoti-Uduaghan described security as a collective responsibility that requires practical support, institutional cooperation and sustained investment in the capacity of security personnel.

She said police officers needed functional equipment, reliable transportation and conducive working environments to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“Security is not something we should leave entirely to the men and women in uniform without providing them with the necessary tools to do their jobs. Our police officers need functional equipment, reliable transportation, and the right working environment to respond effectively to the security needs of our communities.

“This additional patrol van will strengthen their mobility and enable them to reach more communities, while the computers will support proper documentation, record management, and other essential police operations.

“My commitment is to continue supporting initiatives that improve the safety and wellbeing of our people. Every community deserves to feel protected, and our security agencies deserve the necessary support to deliver on their responsibilities,” she said.

The senator further emphasised the importance of grassroots security interventions, noting that effective policing required adequate logistics, modern operational equipment and stronger collaboration between security agencies and the communities they serve.

The intervention is expected to benefit residents of Ihima and neighbouring communities through improved emergency response, crime prevention and more efficient police administration.