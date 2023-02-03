Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari following “unprintable allegations” against one of its candidates in the State.

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had sent a petition to Mr President, asking him to investigate certain politicians in Kogi over an alleged attempt to disrupt the coming elections.

In a petition signed by no fewer than 15 leaders of the group, the group accused a senatorial candidate of the PDP in Kogi, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, of sponsoring insecurity in the State

In a letter signed by its Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Illiyasu Zubaru, the Kogi PDP described those behind the purported letter as “mischief makers who are obviously doing the bidding of a paymaster” adding that “the said letter is outright falsehood deliberately fabricated to malign Natasha”.

The main opposition party also claimed the Coalition’s spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement officially issued and endorsed on February 1, had debunked the letter.

“In the light of the foregoing (terrorism allegations), we urge Your Excellency to disregard the letter in question and jettison its content.

“We also pray Your Excellency to direct all security agencies to beam their searchlights on Kogi, particularly Kogi Central Senatorial District ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“We pledge to remain law abiding all through the campaigns and beyond,” the letter partly read.

