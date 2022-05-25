Kogi central PDP senatorial primary: Six aspirants petition party, as Natasha wins

Six out of seven senatorial aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday petitioned the national secretariat of the party over the manipulation of the delegates list by the state chairman of the party, Engr. Sam Uhuotu.

The aggrieved aspirants are Senator Ahmed Ogembe, Hon. Abdulkareem Salihu, Muhammed Onimisi, Etudaye Muhammed, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke and Mahmud Ademu Attah.

Former Senator, Senator Ahmed Ogembe in a joint press conference with aggrieved aspirants at the venue of the primary accused the state chairman of the party for manipulating the list of the delegates from all the five local government councils in the state.

He noted that out of seven aspirants six of them have petitioned the national chairman of the party and they all believe that they will take action.

He said he decided to withdraw from the primary since the process was not free, fair, credible and transparent.

Among the aspirants who stayed to witness the primary election include Muhammed Onimisi, Etudaye Muhammed and Mahmud Ademu Attah.





Meanwhile Barrister Mrs. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan emerged winner of the primary by scoring 159 votes out of 173 votes as announced by the returning officer, Mr Muhammed Hassan.

Barrister Mrs Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan decamped from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for the Kogi central senatorial primary.

Mahmud Ademu Attah scored 13 votes, Etudaye Muhammed Adomu scored zero votes while Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke also scored zero and Itopa Onimisi also scored zero.

Addressing newsmen after her victory she said she dedicated her victory to God and the people of her senatorial district.

On the complain of those aspirants who withdraw from the race she said their is room for appeal for any aggrieved aspirants to lay his complain.

She promised to work for the victory of the party in all the elections.

