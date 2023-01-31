Kogi Central: PDP’s Natasha leads, APC distant 3rd in ‘Nigerians Decide’ poll

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered Natasha polled 400 votes to defeat her closest rival Abdul Yahaya of the Labour Party (106) while…

Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi, Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is ‘the most preferred candidate’ for Kogi Central, according to a new survey conducted by Nigerians Decide.

The independent research think-tank based in the United States of America, in a poll, concluded on Tuesday, had asked; “Who should be the Senator for Kogi Central 2023?”

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered Natasha polled 400 votes to defeat her closest rival Abdul Yahaya of the Labour Party (106) while Ohere Sadiku Abubakar came a distant third with 58.

Below is the breakdown of the votes:

AKPOTI-UDUAGHAN NATASHA HADIZA (PDP) – 400

ABDUL YAHAYA (LP) – 115

ABDULHAMEED AUDU OMUYA (ADP) – 106

OHERE SADIKU ABUBAKAR (APC) – 58

WUSA AWALU (NRM) – 48





ALI MOSHOOD (ADC) – 40

MOSES PETER O. (SDP) – 18

ANAKOBE SALIU ABDULAZEEZ (NNPP) – 15

NAJIM MOSES (APGA) – 9

SULEMAN OHUNI AMINAT (AA) – 6

SULEIMAN FATIMOH (ZLP) – 3

ABDULKADIR TAJUDEEN (PRP) – 2