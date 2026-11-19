A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a suit filed by Chief Momoh Yusuf Obaro challenging the emergence of former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial District primary election conducted in May this year.

Delivering judgment in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1085/2026, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the plaintiff failed to exhaust the internal dispute resolution mechanisms of his political party before approaching the court.

Justice Ekwo further held that the documentary exhibits tendered by the plaintiff were unsigned and therefore lacked probative value.

According to the judge, part of the binding undertaking sworn to by the plaintiff upon joining the party and participating in the primary election was that he would not institute any court action without first exhausting the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

The party’s guidelines require an aggrieved member to utilise all available internal channels within the party structure before seeking judicial intervention.

While acknowledging that the plaintiff had partly complied by lodging a petition before the party’s Appeal Committee, the court observed that he failed to take the mandatory next step of escalating his grievance to the National Working Committee (NWC).

Citing Paragraph 15(3) of the party’s constitution, which stipulates that an aggrieved member must appeal to both the Appeal Committee and the NWC, Justice Ekwo said there was no evidence that the plaintiff had completed these internal processes.

“By rushing straight to court without approaching the NWC, the plaintiff bypassed a mandatory condition precedent. Consequently, I resolve this issue in favour of the 1st Defendant (INEC) and the 2nd Defendant (Yahaya Bello),” the court held.

Examining the documentary evidence tendered in respect of the primary election across the five local government areas of Kogi Central, marked as Exhibits Obaro Ajaokuta (1)–(12), Obaro Okene (1)–(12), Obaro Ogori (1)–(10), Obaro Adavi (1)–(12) and Obaro Okehi (1)–(12), Justice Ekwo noted that none of the documents bore the signature of either the chairman or the secretary of the electoral committee that conducted the primary election.

The judge held that whoever supplied the documents to the plaintiff had misled him and given him false hope. He added that even if the plaintiff was unfamiliar with legal standards, he ought to have consulted his counsel before presenting the documents to the court.

“Take it that the plaintiff is not a lawyer, but he should have taken a step to consult his lawyer before dumping these documents on the court. These unsigned documents submitted by the plaintiff are of dubious origin,” Justice Ekwo stated.

In the substantive suit, commenced through an originating summons filed on May 28, 2026, and accompanied by a written address dated May 29, 2026, Chief Obaro had urged the court to declare him the authentic winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial primary.

However, counsel to the second defendant, Joseph Daudu, SAN, urged the court to uphold his notice of preliminary objection and dismiss the suit.

Justice Ekwo subsequently dismissed the suit for lacking merit and ordered the parties to bear their respective costs.