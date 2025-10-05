Kogi boat mishap: Community urges Tinubu to build market, construct Idah–Ibaji–Anambra highway

In the wake of the tragic boat mishap on River Niger that claimed over 100 lives in Ibaji, Kogi State, the community has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to construct a modern market and rehabilitate the Idah–Ibaji–Anambra federal highway.

The incident occurred when a large wooden boat transporting traders from Ibaji to the Ilushi market in Edo State capsized, resulting in multiple fatalities.

In a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja on Saturday, the Coterie of Ibaji Youths of Nigeria (COIYN) made a passionate appeal to President Tinubu to approve the establishment of a modern farm produce market in Ibaji and the reconstruction of the dilapidated Idah–Ibaji–Otuocha highway.

The group attributed the tragedy to the absence of critical infrastructure in Ibaji, including a standard market and accessible roads, which compel residents to rely on dangerous waterways to transport their farm produce.

The statement, jointly signed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Tony Edike, and the National Coordinator, Jerry Nwuchola, lamented the prolonged neglect of Ibaji Local Government Area and called for urgent federal intervention.

The group appealed for the construction of a centrally located, functional market that would reduce the risks faced by traders travelling long distances across perilous rivers to sell their goods.

“Despite being a major producer of rice, yams, cassava, fish, and vegetables, Ibaji lacks electricity, asphalted roads, good schools, and health facilities, forcing people to travel dangerously by overcrowded boats to sell produce. We hereby passionately appeal to the government to construct a centrally located large market in Ibaji LGA, worthy of the produce Ibaji contributes to the national economy,” the statement read.

The COIYN also called on the President to revive the abandoned Idah–Ibaji–Otuocha Federal Highway project, noting that the road would shorten travel time between Anambra and Abuja while enhancing economic activity in the region.

According to the group, the construction of a modern market and the rehabilitation of the highway would help prevent future tragedies, promote trade, and generate employment opportunities for the people.

ALSO READ: Osun indigene sues for calm over lingering political crisis

“Your Excellency Sir, we acknowledge your commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda. Hope is our lifeline, not just a slogan. Today, we hold onto it tightly. We urge you, as the father of our great nation, to immortalize the innocent souls lost in this latest tragedy by ensuring that such bloodshed is never repeated due to infrastructural neglect,” the group added.

President Tinubu had earlier expressed condolences to the government and people of Kogi State over the incident, describing it as “shocking and unfortunate.”

The COIYN expressed optimism that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda would extend to the people of Ibaji, ending decades of neglect and infrastructural decay.

The group maintained that the development of a modern market and reconstruction of the highway would reflect the President’s commitment to responsive and compassionate leadership.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE