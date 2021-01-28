Kogi, Benue speakers canvass support for North Central president

Speaker of Kogi State Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole, on Thursday, led some members of the house to Benue State to canvass support for the 2023 presidential aspiration of Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Kolawole who was answering questions from newsmen after the closed-door meeting they had with members of Benue State Assembly that lasted over two hours said that his principal possesses what it takes to mount the nation’s exalted seat.

The Kogi Speaker said that Governor Bello has in the past five years excelled in improving the security of lives and property in the state and promoted youth empowerment.

Kolawole who said that the Kogi State Assembly is committed to seeing Yahaya Bello emerging the president of Nigeria comes 2023, explained that it is the time of the North Central to produce the presidency.

According to him, “In the area of security, Governor Bello is wonderful, he has demystified the camp of insurgent in the state, today, Kogi State is peaceful.

“He has also done very well in the area of youth empowerment and so many other things.

“And being the youngest governor in North Central, we are asking him to contest the presidency as my colleague has said, the geo-political zone has not taken a shot at the presidency in this dispensation, so we will continue to canvass support for him.”

Also answering questions, Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba said that the state is also key into having a North Central person as president of the country in 2023.

He called on other people from North Central be it from APC or PDP to come out and throw their hats in the presidential race.

“We are having a presidential aspirant from North Central for the first time, this is an eye-opener it is the time for people to contest for presidency and it should not be restricted to APC alone.

“The zone should have as many presidential aspirants as it is possible,” adding that the State Assembly would join hands with others to actualise Bello’s aspiration,” Uba said.

