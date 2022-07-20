Kogi Assembly turns down confirmation of Kingsley Fanwo as commissioner

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday turned down the confirmation of Kingsley Fanwo as Commissioner in the state.

During the session, the lawmakers refused to confirm the former Commissioner for information citing that there was no concurrence by members thereby leading to the stepping down of his confirmation.

The Speaker in his ruling said in view of the lack of concurrence by members, the Commissioner-designate would have to re-appear for another legislative date.

Recall that Kingsley Fanwo had in April 2022 resigned his appointment as the Commissioner for Information in Kogi State to contest the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election for Yagba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

He lost the APC ticket to Folorunsho Olafemi, son of the former Acting Governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi.

However, the House has confirmed the appointment of Dr Zakari Usman as Commissioner of the state.

Dr Usman who hailed from Dekina Local Government Area was told to take a bow and go.

The new Commissioner is the current Chief Medical Director, Kogi State Hospital Management Board.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Chogudo Sule Ahmed as a substantive Clerk of the House.

Ahmed was appointed by Governor Bello in January 2022 after the immediate past Clerk, Ibrahim Amoka retired from service.

