Kogi Assembly threatens arrest warrant against KOSSIPA boss

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday threatened to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the Director General of the Kogi State Social Investment Programme Agency (KOSSIPA), Hajiya Aishat Oyiza Omade.

The Assembly, in its sitting on 30 April 2025, ordered the embattled appointee to appear before the house today, 6 May 2025, directing her to come with the documents requested by the standing committee, including her educational credentials, as promised during her confirmation hearing as the State Coordinator.

It was gathered that the embattled appointee of the state government had failed for several months to appear before the house’s ad hoc standing committee on special duties, legislative compliance, government house administration, and the governor’s office, headed by the majority leader of the house, Hon. Suleiman Abdulrazak, member representing Okene 1.

Stating the position of the house, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, noted that the current assembly would not accept any act of insubordination or gross misconduct from government appointees.

“Wherever she is, let her come and appear before this honourable house tomorrow, 7 May 2025.

“Any appointee of government who was not elected by the people must follow and obey the directive of this house. Failure to do so will make us invoke this house’s constitutional mandate,” Aliyu warned.

