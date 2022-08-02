Kogi assembly passes over 200 bills, 700 motions, says Speaker

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole has said that the House has passed over 200 bills both private members bills and executive bills both sixth and seventh House of Assembly.

He said they have also passed over 700 motions which are good for the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, Prince Matthew Kolawole who is also the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal Constituency noted that as legislators, they were elected to make laws for the good people of Kogi State.

“I can authoritatively say without mincing words that during my tenure as the Speaker of the assembly, within one year we are able to pass over fifty bills and virtually all the bills we passed are economically driven for the good governance of Kogi State which have really helped the state to improve on its revenue generation effort and other sundry areas of needs.

“I can also say that so far so good we are able to pass over 200 bills both private members bills and executive bills both sixth and seventh House of Assembly. Also, our motions are uncountable and substantive. We have passed over 700 motions which are good for the state.

Kolawole, who is the longest-serving Speaker in the history of Kogi state said he started the House of Assembly membership as a majority leader even though he was a first-timer.

“I thank God for such rare privilege and I subsequently became the Speaker of the House and this opportunity created an avenue for me to contribute immensely to the well-being of my people.

“I have executed a lot of projects in my constituency. In fact, I have one or two projects to my credit in every ward of my constituency. I sunk motorized boreholes, facilitated many employment for my people, I also facilitated the construction and renovation of both primary and secondary schools in my constituency.

“Aside from all these, I organized skills acquisition programmes for youth and women where many of them have graduated and empowered with start-up equipment and cash to kick start the trade. All of these had placed me ahead of those who represented the constituency at the state house of assembly.

“Also my position as speaker has greatly assisted me to do more for my people. I am entitled to twelve aides as approved by the state government, but on my own, I personally employed over sixty aides which I paid from the salaries I earned just to extend hands of fellowship to my people that gave me the mandate to represent them at the assembly.

“I also thank members of the assembly both the sixth and the seventh assembly members for their cooperation and unflinching support they have accorded to me over time since I became the speaker of the House.

“Let me also thank my boss, my benefactor and my political father Alhaji Yahaya Bello the Governor of Kogi state for his support since the inception of this administration.”

