Kogi Assembly passes 2022 budget of N145 billion

Kogi State House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed over N145 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year into law.

This followed the adoption of a Report of the Committee on Finance, Economic Planning and Budget Monitoring presented by its Chairman, Honourable Aderonke Aro, at the Committee of the whole house.

Honourable Aro maintained that Recurrent Expenditure gulped over N82bn while the Capital Expenditure has more than N63bn.

According to him, Personnel Cost has over N43bn with overhead cost having N38b representing 29 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

The Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole, after presenting the progress report, passed the appropriation bill into law.

Meanwhile, the State Assembly has approved over 900 million naira loan for the payment of counterpart funds for the 2021 Universal Basic Education Projects.

This followed a letter by Governor Yahaya Bello seeking approval for Government to pay the counterpart fund to develop the State basic Education subsector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.Kogi Assembly passes 2022 budget of N145 billion