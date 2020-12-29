Kogi Assembly passes 2021 appropriation bill into law

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N130billion.

The bill which is tagged budget of accelerated recovery was considered clause-by-clause at the committee of supply.

The money bill has a total of over N74bn as recurrent expenditure while N56bn goes to capital expenditure.

The thematic areas of the bill and allocated monies include education sector with over N21bn, security with over N12bn, health with over N17bn, infrastructure with over N21bn, human capital development with over N21bn while agriculture will get over N8bn.

The bill is expected to address the basic infrastructural need, ensure the smooth administrative running of government services and drive the economic recovery of the state.

Earlier, the Kogi State House of Assembly had cleared 20 out of the 21 Local Government Secretaries sent for clearance by the Kogi State Government.

The nominee from Adavi local government council was stepped down pending clearance by the Kogi State Head of Service over the allegations of his dismissal from the service.

The nominee from Adavi was earlier petitioned over irregularities, which led to his dismissal from the service of the State Government.

The assembly, however, cleared all the other secretary-nominees for the other 20 local government councils of the State.

Kogi State House of Assembly also adjourned sitting till March 2021.

