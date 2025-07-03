Kogi Assembly launches tree planting initiative to tackle climate change

In a bid to address the global menace of climate change, the Kogi State House of Assembly has commenced a statewide tree planting campaign aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and reversing the effects of deforestation.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Umar Yusuf, emphasised the importance of the tree planting initiative in creating a safer and healthier environment for current and future generations.

“Our objective is to ensure that we have a secure and habitable environment for everyone. Climate change has contributed to erosion and other environmental challenges that threaten our communities. Through this symbolic tree-planting campaign, we are encouraging all communities to embrace environmental stewardship,” the Speaker said.

He noted that the exercise represents the Assembly’s commitment to leading by example and inspiring residents to take ownership of the land through responsible environmental practices.

“Deforestation and environmental degradation have become serious issues. As leaders, we must promote tree planting as a means of land reclamation and ecological balance,” he added.

On efforts to curb illegal deforestation, Yusuf revealed that the state has existing laws to address such violations and urged the Ministry of Agriculture’s forestry department to enforce them rigorously.

“We have laws in place to regulate deforestation. The forestry department is empowered to apprehend and prosecute individuals engaging in tree felling without proper authorisation. We are urging the ministry to step up enforcement to protect our forests,” he said.

The Speaker also lauded the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project for supporting tree planting in Kogi and empowering farmers with economic tree species.

“In various parts of the state, we’ve seen farms with economic trees being cultivated. This not only supports land reclamation but also enhances food security. The government of Kogi State remains committed to protecting the environment and securing a better tomorrow,” Yusuf concluded.

The campaign is expected to extend to all local government areas, with active involvement from communities, environmental groups, and government agencies.

