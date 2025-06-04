Kogi Assembly deliberates on 57 bills, adopts 68 motions in two years

The Kogi State House of Assembly has announced that it deliberated on 57 bills and adopted 68 motions within its first two years in session.

Speaker of the Eighth Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, made this known on Wednesday during the House plenary marking the end of the second legislative session.

He explained that 39 bills were considered in the first session and 18 in the second, comprising 19 private member bills and 37 executive bills—reflecting both legislative initiative and collaboration with the executive arm.

“Alongside this, we have adopted 68 motions, considered 30 reports, and processed 26 public petitions, each reflecting our deep engagement with the aspirations and concerns of our constituents. The resolutions adopted and issued by this Honourable House totalled an impressive 236 over the two sessions.

“These resolutions speak to the tangible outcomes of our debates, investigations, and oversight responsibilities. Moreover, we have confirmed 87 public officers, reinforcing our constitutional role in checks and balances. These numbers are not just statistics, they are a testament to our commitment to service, transparency and progress,” the Speaker stated.

Yusuf assured that the current Assembly remains focused on delivering legislative initiatives that bring meaningful improvements to the lives of Kogi residents.

“That is why we remain vigilant and proactive in addressing issues that enhance the well-being of our people. You may recall that shortly after assuming office, the very first law enacted by this House was the Bill to establish Kogi State University, Kabba, along with related provisions in 2023.

“Today, by the grace of God, that institution is on the verge of graduating its first set of students, an achievement that brings pride not only to Kogi State but to the entire nation. This significant achievement serves as clear evidence to the positive impact of this Assembly on the education sector.

“Additionally, our commitment to education is reflected in the ongoing provision of free education across Kogi, as well as the repeal and re-enactment of the state scholarship law, which has ensured that students of Kogi origin in tertiary institutions receive bursaries with ease and full accessibility. As we celebrate this milestone, we are reminded that our journey is ongoing,” he said.

The Speaker also reaffirmed the Assembly’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and service delivery.

“Our focus will continue to be on enacting laws that promote social justice, economic growth, and the overall well-being of our citizens. Dear constituents, our teamwork with the executive branch has been built on mutual respect and a shared goal of improving the lives of everyone in Kogi State. Because of this close cooperation, we have been able to put important policies into action and pass laws that really make a difference,” he added.

