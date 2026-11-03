Kogi: Army destroys suspected kidnappers’ hideout, recovers ammunition

Troops of the Nigerian Army under the 12 Composite Brigade have dismantled a suspected kidnappers’ camp in Edimogbo Forest, Igalamela Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, recovering arms, ammunition and other logistics items.

The operation, conducted by troops of the 21 Battalion, followed credible intelligence that suspected kidnappers were using the forest as a hideout.

The statement was signed by Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Composite Brigade.

Acting on the intelligence, the troops swiftly mobilised to the location to apprehend the suspects and dismantle their camp.

However, upon sighting the advancing soldiers, the suspected kidnappers reportedly fled deeper into the forest.

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The troops pursued the fleeing suspects and subsequently discovered their hideout. Although they made no further contact with the suspects, the soldiers successfully destroyed the camp, denying the criminals a safe haven for their activities.

Items recovered from the camp included approximately 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, seven bandoliers, two shovels, one hand pump, a mobile phone, a Glo modem, packets of soap, a jerrycan of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), shoes, clothing and six Daylong motorcycles.

According to the Army, the operation underscores the commitment of troops of the 12 Composite Brigade to maintaining pressure on criminal elements and preventing them from operating freely in the area.

The Commander of the 12 Composite Brigade, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, commended the troops for their prompt response, determination and resilience.

He urged them to sustain the operational tempo and remain vigilant in their efforts to rid Kogi State of criminal elements.

The Nigerian Army also reassured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.