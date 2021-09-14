Kogi APPEALS supports extension workers with motorcycles, ICT equipment others

THE World Bank Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project, Kogi State has facilitated the provision of 20 motorcycles, ICT equipment and other facilities to Kogi Agricultural Development Project (ADP).

These support is to enhance agricultural extension and advisory services for farmers in Kogi state.

In his Keynote address, the Kogi State Deputy Governor and chairman of the State Steering Committee for the Kogi APPEALS project, Edward Onoja, underscored the importance of extension officers as information brain box for farmers.

He commended APPEALS Project for strengthening the ability of the extension officers to carryout their job functions which he said will boost the agricultural productivity of our farmers in the state.

He said due to the transformational works Kogi APPEALS is carrying out in the state agricultural sector, it will be ranked as the best in the country.

He also commended the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his continued support towards the successful implementation of the APPEALS project in the state.

In his Address, the Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief David Apeh said the support by APPEALS Project is a good omen to the agric sector.

He said APPEALS Project is a success story in the state and wished other states will emulate it. He also appealed for the extension officers to use the motorcycles for what it was intended for.

The APPEALS state project coordinator, Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata noted that the extension advisory services being rendered to the APPEALS supported farmers by the ADP extension officers has necessitated the provision of these motorcycles and ICT facilities to aid the extension agents in performing their duties.

He said the APPEALS Project is a collaborative project that partners with other relevant institutions to transform the agricultural sector of the state.

He said APPEALS Project will not derail from it’s commitment of enhancing the agricultural productivity of farmers and improving their livelihood in the state.

Ozomata appreciated the Deputy Governor for the roles he has played to support the implementation of the APPEALS project in the state.

The Managing Director of Kogi ADP, Mallam Bello Ogirima appreciated the APPEALS project for the support it has rendered to the ADP since it began operations in 2018 and said that the support will no doubt enhance the productivity of farmers in the state.

