Kogi APC mobilises for Tinubu, donates clothes and foodstuffs

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Barrister Hajia Ramatu Tasallah Shehu Atta an APC has mobilised for the APC Presidential candidate Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his team on the choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as the Presidential running mate of the party.

She made this known during her visits to her ardent supporters who trooped out in large numbers at Ihima in Okehi Local Government Areas of Kogi State while overseeing the continuous distribution of clothes and rice to her Constituency.

Her words, “The combination of these two men with the background and solid exposure in both executive and legislative processes will put the legislature and the Presidency in a robust relationship for an excellent collaboration.”

She further stated that one must commend the courageous decision of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for exhibiting his leadership traits once again at a time the party seemed to be at crossroads.

Ramatu Shehu Atta called on all parties faithful to use this new development to inject positive energies to make sure that the door-to-door mobilization gets to all nook and cranny of the nation.

She pledged to put her political structure and the connections of her supporters to ensure that victory is attained at the polls for the party.

Recalled that Barr. Ramatu Shehu Atta contested for the Senatorial Primaries of APC for the Kogi Central Seat. Not satisfied with the outcome she petition the Party Appeal Committee which refused to entertain her appeal.

She then filed a petition at Lokoja High Court. The party leadership at the State level prevailed on her to withdraw the case and work for the interest of the party.

While responding to the largesse shared, one of the women leaders from Okehi LGA reinstated their commitment to the political movement of RSA pointing out that her sustained efforts of always supporting them individually and their groups for over 10 years now cannot be washed away.

She made known that they are leaving no stone unturned to get to every woman and youth in Kogi Central.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kogi APC mobilises for Tinubu, donates clothes and foodstuffs





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Kogi APC mobilises for Tinubu, donates clothes and foodstuffs