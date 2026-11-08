Kogi APC expands presidential campaign council, releases additional names

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expanded its State Presidential Campaign Council with the release of an updated supplementary list featuring additional members across key directorates of the campaign structure.

The list, released by the state leadership of the party, provides for wider representation across strategic institutions, stakeholder engagement, special interest groups, legal services, media, security, mobilisation, youth and women’s affairs.

Under the Directorate of Strategic Institutions and Stakeholders Engagement, Dr Kashim Akor was named Director, while Hon. Tijani Damisa will serve as Deputy Director. Other members are Dauda Mohammed, Dr Alexander Onoja (Ebigo), Hon. Joshua Onoja, Abdulkadir Yahaya Omeiza (Stege), Deacon Otitoju Olusuyi, Hon. Emmanuel Egwu and Rt Hon. Ismail Inna Hussein.

The Directorate of Special Interest Groups is headed by Hon. Bode Adeyemi, with Alhaji Jatto Abdulraheem as Deputy Director. Its membership includes Hon. Mike Olorunfemi, Hon. Richard Otitoleke, Dr Benjamin Ogwuche, Comrade Aiyelabowo Adebanji, Dr Kayode Ikubolaje, Barr. Oladele Olorunfemi, Comrade Isiak Suleiman, Comrade Ada Abuh, Comrade Matifo Precious, Alhaji Hussein Nifo, Hon. Austin Alaba Medaiyedu, Hon. Maji and Chief Dr Paul Hassan.

The Directorate of Legal has Barr. Otowo Igede and Barr. Segun Modeyin as members, while the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communication comprises Mr Jacob Edi, Hon. SB Godwin, Hon. Olajide Favour Onize, Hon. Daisi Monday, Hon. Yusuf Ohiare, Hon. Kerry Haruna and Hon. Unubi Emmanuel.

In the area of security and intelligence, the campaign council named ACG Hussein Ejibunu, Luke Olorunleke Meseko Stone and Hon. Rotimi Adedayo Meseko as members of the directorate.

The Directorate of Contact and Mobilisation has a broad membership comprising HE Ranti Abenemi, Hon. Benjamin Olorunfemi, Nuhu Ododo (Ozivava), Hon. Excel David Onuche, Alhaji Tai Ejibunu, Chief Isaac Olu, Yusuf Isah Anikoh, Hon. Eniolorunda, Hon. Nathaniel Taiwo, Mumuni Okara, Mr Seun Iyanda, Samuel Abbah Eleojo, Olumeyan Enitan Stephen, Comrade Danfulani Lukman Ohinoyi, Mr Emmanuel Segun Adeyemi, Mr Abu Mike, Hon. Ojodunwene Isah Emmanuel, Monday Ejiga, Usman Amoto Isiaka, Monday Ameh, Abdullahi Abdulfattah Balogun, Abubakar Sadiq Amodu, Abdullahi Aliyu Bello and Musa Usman.

Also included in the supplementary list is the Directorate of Venue and Organisation, with Builder Segun Braitwait Olorunpomi, Chief Femi Olugbemi, Hon. Moses Olorunleke, Bajeh Onaki Huna, Hon. Adedayo Rotimi, Chief Ayodele Alemayo, Chief Kevin Omonijo, Hon. Ariyo Adebayo, Hon. Saleh Seriki and Hon. Theophilus Akuboh as members.

The party also strengthened its youth mobilisation structure with the inclusion of Comrade Rufus Obafemi, Comrade Atitebi Juwon, Comrade Ojuoloruntaiye Francis, Comrade Alamoh Kehinde, Comrade Oke Rotimi, Jegede Abdulazeez, Farouk Mazai, Ayo Bello, David Olorunpomi, Obanewo Femi Titus and Ohieku Adamu Onimisi in the Directorate of Youth and Students Mobilisation.

For women’s mobilisation, the list names Hon. Comfort Obaromi, Hon. Mary Peter and Momohjimoh Ozohu Amina as members of the directorate.

The latest additions bring more party stakeholders into the campaign council’s structure, with representation across different professional, political and interest groups.

The development underscores the Kogi APC’s effort to broaden its organisational base and strengthen the structures required for effective coordination, stakeholder engagement and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 presidential election.