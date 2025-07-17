Kogi ADP, L-PRES trains 2,500 farmers on climate smart agriculture

Kogi State Agricultural Development Project (ADP), in partnership with the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), has commenced training of 2,500 livestock farmers and extension agents across the state on climate resilience agricultural practices.

Managing Director of Kogi ADP, George Ogirima Bello, disclosed this during the official flag-off of the programme held in Lokoja.

He explained that the training is a proactive response to the growing threat of climate change on livestock productivity as part of its efforts to equip farmers with the skills and knowledge required to adapt to changing weather conditions and environmental risks.

According to him, 500 farmers are currently undergoing training on climate smart agriculture in Lokoja, while similar sessions are scheduled to take place in Ajaokuta, Okene, Kabba, Ankpa, and Idah.

He noted that participants are expected to step down the training in their respective communities to ensure widespread impact.

“This training is not just a capacity-building session; it is part of a broader movement toward climate-smart agriculture. We are empowering our farmers to face future challenges with confidence and the right tools,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of the programme, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Timothy Ojomah, commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for his sustained support for the agricultural sector, particularly in creating an enabling environment for innovation and growth.

He stated that the administration is also sponsoring hundreds of youths for advanced training in climate smart agriculture, noting that this current initiative was in line with the state’s broader agricultural transformation agenda.

Ojomah described the initiative as a significant step toward modernising agriculture in the state, emphasising that climate resilience is now a necessity rather than an option.

“This is more than a training. It’s a movement towards smarter, more responsive agricultural practice in the face of climate uncertainty,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Otaru Abdulkabir Onoruoyiza, stated that the training will focus on three major livestock value chains, including poultry, small ruminants, and cattle.

He explained that the goal is to empower extension agents and farmers with practical solutions for sustainable productivity, stressing that monitoring and evaluation frameworks have already been set up in line with World Bank implementation standards.

“We are working closely with ADP teams and relevant ministries to ensure the effective rollout of this training. The mechanisms we have put in place will help track progress and ensure transparency in implementation,” he added.

Otaru also spoke on the importance of a new e-extension studio provided under the Ododo administration, which will support weather forecasting and allow for real-time information dissemination to farmers using radio, social media, and other platforms.

He emphasised that the combined efforts of all stakeholders will help strengthen Kogi’s agricultural sector and ensure long-term resilience against climate threats.

