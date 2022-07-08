Kogi Acting Chief Judge inaugurates complaints committee, charges members to be thorough in assignment

Kogi State Acting Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Joe Majebi has inaugurated a six-member committee to look into complaints from staff arising from discrepancies relating to promotion and seniority in the state judiciary.

Known as Committee on Complaints on Promotions, Appointments, and Seniority, Justice Mejabi charged members to be diligent and thorough with the assignment within the time frame of three weeks.

Inaugurating the committee, the Acting CJ said the Committee was set up based on suggestions from the recently set up Council of Judges who recommended the need to investigate anomalies in staff placement in the judiciary.

He said the term of reference of the Committee shall include: To receive complaints from aggrieved of staff of the High Court over issues relating to appointments, promotions and seniority, To investigate the complaints received on such matters and appropriate recommendations as may be considered necessary.

He restated his commitment to transparency and rid the State Judiciary of any perceived injustices and corruption.

On the epileptic power supply to the Judiciary headquarters, the Acting CJ said the Management team has discussed with AEDC and made necessary provisions towards tackling the poor power supply within the next one week.

Justice Majebi called for the support of staff towards achieving set goals.

Speaking on behalf of members of the Committee, the Chairman, Justice Alaba Omolaiye Ajileye said the team considered it a great honour for the task and promised that no stone shall be left unturned in fulfilling their mandate.

Justice Ajileye while requesting that staff with complaints should submit such to the Secretary of the Committee within one week beginning from next week Wednesday assured that it would work in tandem with the terms of reference.

He described the latest development as a silent revolution occasioned by the appointment of the new Acting Chief Judge who brought in inclusiveness in the administration of the State Judiciary.

In his words: “You have shifted from the paradigm of exclusiveness to one of inclusivity.”

According to him, it’s time to sanitize the State Judiciary as the judiciary is the hope of every responsible citizen.

Justice Ajileye congratulated the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Joe Majebi on his appointment and prayed for God’s continued guidance as he piloted the affairs of the Kogi State Judiciary.





Other members are Justice Esther Haruna, Mr Tanko Mohammed, Mr Jibril Anivassa to serve as Secretary of the Committee, Mr Badru Abdulganiyu and Chairman JUSUN- Comrade Emmanuel Waniko.

