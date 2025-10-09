Kogi ACReSAL harvests first greenhouse produce

A significant milestone in agricultural innovation and climate resilience was celebrated today with the inaugural harvest of greenhouse grown cucumbers from the greenhouse facility farm at the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), achieved by Kogi ACRESAL Project, through collaboration with the Federal University Lokoja.

The event, held at the University’s Faculty of Agriculture, featured a high-profile delegation of government officials, underscoring the administration’s commitment to sustainable agricultural development, especially in the area of greenhouse produce.

His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, was represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, Engr. Joseph Oluwasegun, Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr. Yahaya MD. Farouk.

Also in attendance were Hon. Jubril Abu, Member representing Ajaokuta State Constituency and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Environment, alongside his Lokoja counterpart.

Speaking as the Governor’s representative, Engr. Joseph Oluwasegun reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to agricultural and environmental sustainability.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is deeply proud of the collaboration between the state, through ACReSAL, and Federal University Lokoja.

“This greenhouse is a tangible example of our commitment to climate-smart agriculture. We are cultivating a new generation of farmers and equipping them with the tools to ensure food sustainability for Kogi State and Nigeria,” Engr. Oluwasegun said.

In her keynote address, Barrister Ladi Jatto – OON, Project Coordinator, Kogi State ACReSAL, expressed profound joy and gratitude for this achievement.

“It is with great joy and gratitude that I stand before you today at this landmark occasion—the official harvesting of our greenhouse-grown cucumber.

“This moment is more than just the culmination of a planting cycle; it is a testament to what collaboration, innovation, and vision can achieve,” stated Barr. Jatto.

She highlighted the Project’s transformative impact, explaining, “When we embarked on this journey months ago, we saw beyond the seeds and soil. We envisioned a future where sustainable agriculture thrives within academic institutions, where students learn not just from textbooks, but from hands-on experience, and where our University becomes a beacon of climate-smart farming in Nigeria.”

She expressed her gratitude to Kogi State Government for the ongoing agricultural revolution where farmers are supported. She further appreciated the World Bank (lenders) and the ACReSAL National office for their continuous support and guidance.

Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Lokoja, detailed ACReSAL’s comprehensive support while praising the harvest as a symbol of institutional and communal progress in greenhouse produce efforts.

“Today’s harvest symbolides growth, resilience, and productivity. We are particularly grateful to Kogi State Government through Kogi ACReSAL for their transformative contributions, which include supporting 30 farmers through land preparation of 30 hectares, provision of improved seeds including 300kg of maize and 250kg of sorghum, establishment of a university orchard with over 3,200 seedlings, donation of 9,000 seedlings for campus beautification, and the construction of this greenhouse facility with irrigation. This represents not only the fruits of the soil but also the fruits of dedication and a shared vision,” Professor Akinwumi stated.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised that the initiative has created “a golden opportunity for our students to engage in all-year-round vegetable production, providing practical, hands-on experience that bridges the gap between theory and practice. It aligns perfectly with our University’s mission of promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable livelihoods based on greenhouse produce.”

Hon. Jubril Abu, in his dual role as Ajaokuta Constituency Representative and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Environment, commended the Project as a model of strategic partnership. He emphasised the Project’s technical excellence and environmental benefits, pledging continued legislative support for the expansion of such climate-resilient initiatives.

The event concluded with an invitation from Barr. Jatto for attendees to tour the greenhouse, interact with student farmers, and savor the fresh produce—a fitting celebration of a promising new chapter in agricultural education and sustainable production in Nigeria.