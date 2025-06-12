Kogi: Abducted 97-year-old monarch regains freedom

97-year-old Kogi monarch, the Obalohun of Okoloke, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda has regained his freedom after spending 27 days in captivity.

Governor Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, ordered full medical rehabilitation and psychological restoration of the monarch.

Recalled that the traditional ruler was abducted from his palace by kidnappers who placed a ransom of one hundred thousand naira for his release about three weeks ago.

The first-class traditional ruler of Okoloke community, Yagba West local government of Kogi state regained freedom from captivity of kidnappers on Wednesday who abducted him from his palace on the 15th of May, 2025.

On the directive of the kidnappers, selected members of the family discovered him at a designated point in the bush and quickly conveyed him on a motorcycle and took Jim to the nearest road where they could get a vehicle.

The monarch was immediately rushed to ECWA Hospital in Egbe as soon as his family members picked him up from the bush where he was dumped by his abductors after collecting the ransom.

It was gathered that when the news of his release got to the state government, Gov Ododo directed that the monarch be discharged from ECWA Hospital Egbe and be brought to the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja for standardized medical attention.

One of the family members disclosed; “As I speak with you we are already heading to the Federal Medical Center Lokoja on the order of the governor. The governor has virtually taken over the rehabilitation of the traditional ruler, we are so grateful to the governor for his love and compassion”.

The abduction of the monarch triggered widespread panic across the state, particularly in Yagba West Local Government Area, where incidents of kidnapping have become alarmingly frequent.

The entire people of Yagba West local government went spiritually seeking God’s intervention and prompt release considering the age of the monarch.

Their prayers worked because other victims of abduction within the same period in Okunland were killed in cold blood, while many were still being held captives in the forest.

The family of Oba James Dada Ogunyanda is full of gratitude over the directive of Gov Ododo for adequate medical rehabilitation and psychological restoration at the Federal Medical Center Lokoja.

Meanwhile, jubilation erupted in the Okoloke community following the news of the release of their traditional ruler as a crowd of jubilant members gathered in his palace to receive him.

Though the monarch did not eventually arrive at his palace, members of the community spent the night rejoicing with his family and singing praises of songs to God.