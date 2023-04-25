The Federal Commissioner National Population Commission in Kogi State, Prof. Jimoh Habibat Isah, has assured that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census would be credible, devoid of previous misgivings.

In a Press Conference on Tuesday with the Theme: 2023 Census – The Journey so far, the Federal Commissioner expressed optimism that the Commission is resolved to make the 2023 Census the most credible ever conducted in the Country.

The Commissioner disclosed that having observed the pitfalls of past censuses, the Commission has resolved that burning issues about religion, ethnicity, and Language that have the potential to create division will not form part of questions that would be asked during the Census.

The Commissioner disclosed that the 2023 Census, unlike the manual method in the past, has been digitalized, debunked the rumors about the Commission’s server being harked

While pointing out that the Commission has concluded the Pre census stage with 99% completion, said it has embarked is still embarking on vigorous advocacy, using jingles in radio and television, added that training and retraining of the Commission’s high and ranking staff as well as ad-hoc staff has been done and still ongoing.

The Commissioner disclosed the importance of a Census to a country, pointing out that a credible census would enable the government to meet citizens’ yearnings and aspirations in terms of planning and infrastructure.

Through the information gathered, the Country says government will be able to provide for the Housing needs and make quality decisions for the people.

The Federal Commissioner praised Gov. Yahaya Bello for his support to the NPC in the State, pointing out that the Commission has operated in an enabling environment that is secured.

The Commissioner disclosed that it is working with all security agencies, including the Local Vigilante in the State, to achieve it mandate, says it is holding inclusive meetings with all shades of opinion to ensure the buy-in of the citizens.

Towards reaching the hard-to-reach area, the Commission would employ the services of speed boat operators to cover hard-to-reach areas, disclosing that Adhoc staff would only be assigned to work in place of their origin so as to ensure no doubt is cast on personnel.

The Federal Commissioner urged citizens to remain where they are to be counted so as not to put pressure on facilities located in communities after the Census