Kogi: 12 deaths recorded as 40,678 children affected by malaria in 2024

The Kogi State Programme Manager of Malaria Consortium, Okwulu Andrew, has disclosed that in the year 2024, no fewer than 40,678 confirmed malaria cases in children under five years were recorded.

Okwulu, who disclosed this on Tuesday during the 2025 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) media workshop in Lokoja, noted that out of the 40,678 cases, 683 were severe malaria cases leading to hospitalisation, with 12 deaths recorded.

According to him, the main objective of the media parley is to sensitise media practitioners on the need to carry out aggressive media campaigns on the activities of Malaria Consortium, which focuses on children aged 03–59 months.

He noted that this category of children are the most vulnerable, hence the focus on prevention, control, and treatment of malaria and other communicable diseases, particularly among children under five.

“Malaria Consortium is a leading international non-profit organisation specialising in the prevention, control, and treatment of malaria and other communicable diseases, particularly among children under five. Established in 2003, it operates in Africa and Asia, working with governments and partners to strengthen health service delivery.”

In his welcome address, the Programme Manager, Kogi State Malaria Elimination Programme (SMEP), Pharm. Rabiu Salihu Muhammed, noted that the media parley would help to influence public perception and create awareness about key indicators of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC).

He appealed to media practitioners to form a synergy with Malaria Consortium to ensure that healthcare givers carry out their duties to the best of their abilities.

He noted that some of the problems sometimes encountered in the course of the programme’s implementation include security concerns, flooding, and hard-to-reach areas, among others.

Also speaking, Orimodu Matthew, ACSM/SBCC Specialist, State Malaria Elimination Programme, Ministry of Health, noted that as good as the project may seem, there are challenges impeding its smooth implementation, calling on all participants to be part of finding solutions to these issues.

He listed the challenges to include: funding and resource mobilisation constraints; logistics and supply chain management; implementation; human resources; training and deployment of community health workers; and community acceptance.

Others include: adherence to implementation reminders; drug resistance control; non-integration with existing health systems; problems associated with monitoring and evaluation; geographic accessibility; political instability; drug stockouts; and training and capacity building, among other challenges.

He said in order to mitigate these challenges, there is a need to seek funding from international organisations, governments, and private donors, as well as explore public-private partnerships. He added that a robust supply chain management system and leveraging technology for tracking and monitoring, in partnership with logistics experts, would help address these challenges.

He noted that for effective implementation, the consortium must leverage existing healthcare infrastructure, provide incentives for healthcare workers, and conduct community sensitisation and education campaigns. Engaging local leaders and influencers would enhance community acceptance, saying that the media has a big role to play in this regard.

He said by addressing these challenges and implementing these solutions, SMC programmes can be more effective in preventing malaria and reducing the burden of the disease.

Dr Salamatu Yahaya, State Team Lead of FHCI; Maryam Edmond, Community System Strengthening Manager of Famkris Health Care Initiative; and other speakers at the parley called for effective collaborations and supervision to achieve the overall objectives of the project.

