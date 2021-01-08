Knowledge of Sufism major catalyst for personal development, nation building — Islamic scholars

THE knowledge of Sufism is a major catalyst for personal development and nation-building.

This was the position of notable Islamic scholars and book reviewers at the third edition of the ‘Sufis’ Write-ups/Books Presentation’ of the Jamuiyat Nasir Al-Fridaous Al-Tijaniyyah, which was held at the organisation’s headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara State, last weekend.

In a keynote address, the leader of the organisation, Maolana Al-Sayyid Musa Aloba, called on Muslims to invest quality time, effort and resources in acquiring the right knowledge and education that would help them in their life’s journeys as they make individual transitions.

“Allah (SWT) has put lights on the universe through Sufi to guide people and provide them with the required knowledge to navigate their existence. Each has according to his/her level and ability to move in rank through their acts as guided by their murshid (spiritual guide). This knowledge is what distinguishes true Sufis from others and positions them as true followers of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” Aloba said.

The chairman of the review session, Professor Sulaiman Ambali of the University of Ilorin, commended the Jamuiyat Nasir Al-Fridaous Al-Tijaniyyah for creating the forum for building and promoting the right knowledge of Sufism in a way that enhances spiritual growth and national development.

“Muslims must rise up to the changing times and proffer solutions to the emerging social challenges as it was done back in the day. Documenting the knowledge of Sufism in written form (for education and enlightenment) remains paramount in the propagation of the true essence of Sufism.

“Sufis adhere to the Prophet’s tradition of loving every creature for the sake of the Creator’s love, not their personal opinions and convictions. So, they overlook the mistakes and blemishes of the people they encounter and only look at the light of Allah in them,” Professor Ambali said.

The books and write-ups presented for review centered on core aspects of Sufism along various titles like ‘Next Generation of Sufism in the Naked of Doom Living’ and ‘Impacts and Effects of Makamats on Murid, Murishid and Murid in the Early Days of Sufis and Now’.

Thirty-five Sufis’ write-ups and books were presented during the three-day gnostic programme which featured notable Islamic scholars, clerics, academics, and civil servants.

