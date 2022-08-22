Klala films train 33 youths, to support govt job creation drive

IN a bid to give back to the society, and support the fight against unemployment in the country, Klala Films and Photography has announced the successful completion of its free photography program for 33 youths in the country.

The company’s CEO, Mr Adebusoye Solomon, explained that the youths were part of the first set of beneficiaries of 6-month program, flagged off in February, this year.

He added that the program which ended on August 7th, this year, had the beneficiaries trained in the art of Videography, Photography, and other course contents in the art of filmmaking.

The ACE photographer-entrepreneur explained that the academy was primarily organised to train the beneficiaries on both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills in Photography, Videography and Cinematography.

Adebusoye also stated the academy was a way of giving back to Nigerian society, and particularly to the teeming unemployed youth in the country, and turn them into self-reliant entrepreneurs.

“We can not just be complaining about the worrisome employment issue in the country, which has rendered most Nigerian youths unproductive, without rolling up our sleeves and see how we can provide some solutions to these challenges,” he added.

