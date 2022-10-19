Kizz Daniel’s new single, ‘Cough’ tops 100 Apple Music chart in 48 hours

Nigerian superstar, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, new single ‘Cough’ hits number one on the Top 100 Nigeria Apple Music chart in less than 48 hours over social media and airwaves.

The new song begins with an actual cough and lyrics stating, “I wanna flex my love,” alongside hit jams.

Just like ‘Buga’, the new song comes with a dance move, ‘Odo’.

The high-flying, top-rated Afrobeat artiste, who recently acquired a new mansion, took to his Instagram page on Friday, October 14, to share a video of the song alongside a female dancer who was sighted rocking his body beside a swimming pool in an undisclosed location.

The video has Kizz Daniel dancing to the single in the company of others. The single has a catchy beat with the trademark Kizz Daniel chorus.

The track’s challenging dance moves have gained the attention of music buffs just like the down-to-up ‘Low-low-low-low’ steps with lifted shoulders in the ‘Buga’ dance.

‘Odo’ is another dance that sees the dancer squatting with a slight jump back while holding their thigh, which is now trending, even at wedding parties.

With the official video yet to come out, still, music lovers and fans have started trending with the dance steps and ‘Odo’ challenge, with several dancers posting videos of themselves, including top celebrities like Kate Henshaw, Sabinus (MrFunny1) and Brodashaggi, among others.

The rave-of-the-moment artiste, who is still enjoying the euphoria of his most recent single, ‘Buga’, is getting ready for his next performance in Australia after his music concert tour in London, UK, America and other countries to showcase his popular ‘Buga’ dance moves that have gone viral since the middle of the year.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE