Kizz Daniel sets sight on Grammy glory with collaboration with Angelique Kidjo, Johnny Drille

Nigerian music sensation Kizz Daniel has released a new single, “Police,” featuring Grammy-winning Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo and Nigerian soul singer Johnny Drille. This collaboration has generated significant buzz, with many speculating it could be a strong contender for a Grammy nomination.

“Police” brings together three talented artists from different backgrounds, creating a unique sound that blends African rhythms with international appeal. Kizz Daniel, known for his captivating melodies, joins forces with Angelique Kidjo, a Grammy winner, and Johnny Drille, a soulful Nigerian singer.

The song’s production is handled by a team of skilled producers, including M.O.G. Beatz from Ghana and BlaiseBeatz and Johnny Drille from Nigeria. This collaboration showcases the best of West African talent, with each artist bringing their unique style to the table.

“Police” is the lead single from Kizz Daniel’s upcoming album, “Uncle K.” This new release follows his previous collaboration with Adekunle Gold on “Pano Tona,” demonstrating Kizz Daniel’s versatility and creativity as an artist.

With Angelique Kidjo’s Grammy-winning pedigree and the song’s infectious beat, “Police” has the potential to make a significant impact on the global music scene. If recognized by the Grammy Awards, this collaboration could further solidify Kizz Daniel’s position as a leading figure in African music.

“Police” represents a bold new direction in pan-African music collaboration, bringing together artists from different countries and genres. This fusion of styles and talents could pave the way for future collaborations and innovations in African music.

