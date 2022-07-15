Kizz Daniel makes history, becomes first musician to hit 300m streams on Boomplay
Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel also known as Kizz Daniel made history in the music industry when on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, he hit 300 million streams on Boomplay, making him the first musician to reach such a record.
This achievement was announced by Boomplay, one of the biggest digital streaming platforms in Africa on Wednesday.
The talented singer was able to achieve this milestone with his successful EP. ‘Barnabas’ became the first to hit over 100 million streams on Boomplay music making him the current most streamed artist on the platform.
Apart From “Barnabas” with 133.5 million streams, other leading projects in those streams include “King of Love” with 39 million streams, “No Bad Songs” with 22.1 million streams, and his most streamed single “Buga hitting global airwaves” at 82 million streams.
With this feat, Kizz Daniel becomes the leader of Boomplay’s Golden Club.
Other Afro-pop musicians in the Golden club circle includes Burna Boy, Fireboy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Rayvanny, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Naira Marley, Ruger, Black Sherif and Simi.
Kizz Daniel rose to fame when he began his music career in 2014 under G-Worldwide Entertainment record.
He founded the Fly Boy Inc record label in November 2017 after having contract dispute issues with his former record label.
In 2018, he announced the change of his stage name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel, with immediate reflection on all his social media accounts.
Both Spotify and Apple Music accounts were also created immediately with the new name Kizz Daniel, with his new songs featured.