Kirakira: Japan cracks down on ‘sparkly’ baby names

The Japanese government has introduced new regulations to limit the use of unconventional and flashy “kirakira” baby names, such as “Pikachu,” “Pudding,” and “Nike.”

These names, which often feature unique kanji characters and non-traditional pronunciations, have become increasingly popular among parents seeking distinctive identities for their children.

The government has revised the Family Register Act, effective May 26, 2025, to require parents to provide the phonetic readings (furigana) of kanji used in their children’s names. Only officially recognised pronunciations will be accepted, and names that deviate significantly from standard readings may be rejected or require additional documentation. This move aims to reduce administrative confusion and potential social challenges associated with unusual names.

The policy has sparked mixed reactions. Some individuals argue that kirakira names are a form of personal expression and should not be subject to government regulation. One user on social media commented, “They’re not children of the nation, right? They’re children of their parents.”

On the other hand, those who support the new rules cited concerns over potential bullying and administrative difficulties. A social media user remarked, “Why do certain people put kirakira names on their kids? It just causes those kids to be bullied.”

The government’s decision reflects a balance between respecting parental choice and addressing practical challenges in a society where names play a significant role in identity and social integration.

KiraKira Names

Japan’s writing system consists of three scripts: Kanji, derived from Chinese characters, and two phonetic scripts. Most names are written in Kanji, which can cause confusion.

Each Kanji character often has multiple pronunciations—sometimes over ten—depending on the context. This makes it challenging to know how a name is pronounced just from the characters used.

Since the 1980s, “kirakira” names have grown in popularity. Parents often choose names for their sound—like “Pikachu”—and match them with Kanji that look appropriate, regardless of conventional readings.

This can make names nearly impossible to read correctly at first glance, causing issues in schools and hospitals. Similar to creative spellings seen in the U.S. (like “Ashleigh” for “Ashley”), these unique names may create confusion.

To address this, Japan now requires parents to register the phonetic readings of baby names. If the pronunciation doesn’t align with standard Kanji readings, authorities may ask for clarification or deny the name altogether.

