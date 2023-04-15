Leke Abejide, a member representing Yagba East/West/Mopamuro constituency in the House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies to disregard a Federal High Court judgement retaining Kingsley Ogga as the chairman of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi State.

According to him, the expulsion of the embattled party’s Chairman remains valid, adding that Ogga was using the judgement to evade arrest over his activities in the party and he is no longer a member according to ADC’s constitution.”

Abejide said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, noting that the said judgment was in regard to the National Working Committee of the party.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a Federal High Court judgement the former Kogi State ADC Chairman, Kingsley Ogga is using to deceive Kogi State High Court, CP Kogi State, DSS and other Security Agents for him not to be arrested for being a meddlesome interloper in the affairs of ADC in Kogi state of which he is no longer a member according to ADC’s constitution.

“To put the records straight, the said judgement has to do with our NWC and is a declaratory judgement which gives no power to neither NWC and Caretaker Committee but ask us to prepare for our National Convention which is to be organized by NWC with INEC dispute resolution committee already set up and for vacuum not to exist in the party NWC is still being recognized by INEC to carry on the party affairs till our convention is finally done.

“On the Caretaker Committee which Kingsley Ogga is talking about, I Elder Leke Abejide constituted it in my House in Abuja and made the pronouncement that Senator AKWASHIKI who was BOT Chairman of Nwosu led NWC as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee. Mr Dumebi Kachukwu and my humble self as the only ADC elected representative in Nigeria were there and to me I thought we had done the right thing and as such we asked the Caretaker Chairman and and Acting Secretary to write INEC for a date for them to attend our National convention but INEC said they are not recognized because National Chairman Chief Ralph Nwosu and National Secretary Alhaji Syed Abdullahi have not signed the letter and as such they cannot be part of illegality.”

Continuing, the lawmaker maintained that the expulsion of Ogga as the party’s chairman in Kogi remains valid, and on no account must he parade himself as a member of ADC.

“Kingsley Ogga expulsion remains valid according to ADC constitution. Once a person is expelled from his Ward executives and local government area executives then he remained EXPELLED until these two organs reversed it which has not been done.

“NWC ratification is not needed according to our party’s constitution so let the EXPELLED person knows the Federal High Court judgement is of no effect to his EXPULSION from ADC. Even the judgement is a declaratory one without any execution order and does not stop NWC from functioning until dispute resolution Committee/NWC agreed on a date for our convention and it is finally done. Besides, the NWC has appealed the case and is currently in the Court of Appeal waiting adjudication,” he added.

