The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State Council, has strongly condemned the attack on journalists who were invited to cover a coronation ceremony in the Nkomoro Community of Ezza North LGA, Ebonyi State.

The journalists, Mr. Uchenna Inya (State Correspondent of The Sun newspapers), Sir Godwin Oguta (Staff of FRCN, Unity FM, Abakaliki), and Dr. Chinelo Okoro (Staff of FRCN, Unity FM, Abakaliki), were attacked by youths from the Nkomoro community.

The youths also damaged a Toyota Corolla belonging to Mr. Uchenna Inya. The attack occurred as the journalists and other guests were leaving the coronation event.

Tensions arose when some community members objected to the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters’ directive to coronate Chief Jacob Nwakpa, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement, NUJ State Chairman Comrade Sampson Nwafor condemned the attack and called on security agencies and the state government to identify and punish the perpetrators according to the law.

He emphasized the importance of journalists’ safety and security and noted that the professional work of journalists is in the public interest and should not be subjected to acts of impunity.

Nwafor highlighted that the attackers were aware of the journalists’ identities, as the car they were in had visible insignia identifying them as journalists.

He described the incident as a sad reminder of the dangers journalists face daily while performing their duties.

He also pointed out that the attackers were opposed to the coronation but should not have taken the law into their hands by attacking innocent journalists performing their constitutional responsibilities.