Kings varsity honours BOVAS boss with entrepreneurship ambassador award

Kings University, Odeomu Osun State, on Friday decorated the CEO/MD of BOVAS group and Company Limited, Mrs (Dr.) Victoria Adunola Samson as the entrepreneurship ambassador of the Institution.

While presenting the award during the annual entrepreneurship day with the theme, ‘Innovation for Sustainability.’ The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adenike Kuku, congratulated Mrs. Samson as the first recipient of the award.

She stated that the University conferred the award on Mrs. Samson in recognition of her remarkable journey and undeniable success as an entrepreneur.

According to her, “the event is meant to ignite in the students of the University, the courage to dream and raise up the unwavering spirit of entrepreneurship which is so vital to the progress of the nation.”

Describing the BOVAS boss as a source of inspiration, the Vice Chancellor said the “University will continue its mission to cultivate the next generation of impactful leaders and entrepreneurs, by striving to enhance the learning environment for the students and providing them with the best possible resources”.

She added that ‘the University envisions a future where our graduates are equipped not only with theoretical knowledge but also with practical skills and access to state-of-the-art facilities that foster innovation and collaboration’.

The Vice Chancellor added that the university believes that the visionary leadership of Mrs. Samson extends beyond the realm of business and her potential to contribute to the development of future leaders is immense.

In her appreciation, Mrs. (Dr.) Victoria Samson appreciated the University for the honour, and averred that the theme for the entrepreneurship day speaks directly to the future of the students, economy of the nation, our environment and the nation at large.

In her lecture, she emphasized the need to have the right values when doing business, as ‘values are the roots of a sustainable business’, stating that the three core values of her company are integrity, service, and excellence, which she would recommend to any entrepreneur.

Mama BOVAS, as she is fondly called, encouraged the students to get their focus right. In her words, ‘whatever you do, get your focus right first, stop chasing too many birds at once, especially when you begin a startup.’ The University Management used the occasion to seek opportunity to explore collaboration with BOVAS in order to empower the students and solidify the university as a leading institution in entrepreneurship.

The entrepreneurship day was graced by dignitaries from several walks of life. In attendance, was the Chairman, Osun State Internal Revenue, (OIRS) Honourable Hamzat Solanke, who was represented by Mr.B.A.Oyelade, staff and students from neighbouring universities and many others.