KingP drops ‘Shora’ video, praises fans for support

The much expected visuals to wave-making single, Shora, a song released by Promise Ilebor, famously known as KingP has finally been released to the delight of the singer’s fans.
The song, which featured fast-rising music star, Jamo Pyper makes it the third visuals that Bugatti Recording Group (BRG) led by KingP has dropped in three months.
This is a feat that KingP, during an interactive session with R, described as unprecedented even as he urged his fans to keep the love and support for his brand stronger.
Speaking about consistent release of new projects from his label, KingP who is based in the US said as the industry keeps showing him love, the best way to give back to them is to keep them entertained with new sounds and video.
“The commitment to the plan remains unchanged as we have said in the begining of the year. As you can recall, we have dropped about four songs and three visuals in th past three months. We are not stopping at anything. Shora video is out and people are shwoing us love, so the job continues from there”, he said.
Shora video was shot by Bash Em, as the singer and his team took their game to a new level with a video that shows they mean business and would not settle for less.
